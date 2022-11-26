The Boise State Broncos capped off an undefeated conference schedule on Saturday, defeating Utah State 42-23 at Albertson's Stadium.
The Broncos earned big leads, including being up 21-0 and 28-10 at separate points in the game, but the Aggies did not go down easily. Utah State clawed back to make it a 28-23 ballgame in the final minutes, and their offense advanced into the red zone. But, a late interception by Gabe Hunter returned possession to Boise State.
They capped off the win with a 91-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Taylen Green, followed by a 48-yard interception returned for a touchdown by safety Seyi Oladipo.
Green led the Broncos offense, going 14/23 for 220 passing yards and four touchdowns, while adding 91 yards and another touchdown on the ground.
Aggies quarterback Cooper Legas finished 23/40 through the air for 306 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions.
The Broncos finish the regular season with an 8-0 mark in conference play and a 9-3 record overall. Their next matchup is a rematch with the Fresno State Bulldogs for the Mountain West Championship at Albertson's Stadium next Saturday. The Broncos defeated Fresno State, 40-20, back on October 8th.
Meanwhile, Utah State awaits word on which bowl game they will be participating in after finishing their regular season at 6-6, including a 5-3 record in Mountain West play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.