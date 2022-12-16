The Bonneville Bees girls basketball team defeated Highland for the second time this season Thursday night, winning the matchup 59-52.
The road win follows the same matchup on Bonneville's home court back on Nov. 15, which the Bees won by a score of 57-42.
The win improves Bonneville's record to 3-8 on the season, with the other victory a 66-58 road win over Madison on Nov. 19.
Meanwhile, the Rams fall to 3-7. They will look to bounce back Saturday afternoon at home against Marsh Valley.
