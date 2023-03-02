5A:
#1 Lake City 62, #8 HIGHLAND 25
In their first state tournament appearance since 2016, the Rams will fight for a consolation title, beginning tomorrow at 7 p.m. against Eagle at Rocky Mountain High School.
#4 MADISON 48, #5 Eagle 45
The Bobcats advance to tomorrow's semifinals, taking on #1 Lake City at 2 p.m. in the Ford Idaho Center.
4A:
#1 HILLCREST 78, #8 Lakeland 38
The reigning 4A state champs move on to the semifinals, where they'll play #4 Skyview at 7 p.m. in the Ford Idaho Center.
#2 POCATELLO 63, #7 Bishop Kelly 41
The Thunder, who fell to Hillcrest in last year's state championship game, will attempt to get back to that same spot tomorrow at 5 p.m. against #3 Blackfoot in the Ford Idaho Center.
#3 BLACKFOOT 54, #6 Minico 46
The Broncos battled back from an early deficit to secure a spot in the semifinals, where they'll take on #2 Pocatello.
3A:
#2 SUGAR-SALEM 57, #7 Kimberly 42
The Diggers advance to tomorrow's semifinals, where they'll once again face conference foe #3 Teton at 5 p.m. at Meridian High School.
#3 TETON 72, #6 Fruitland 63 (OT)
A dominant stretch in overtime secures a rematch for the Timberwolves with #2 Sugar-Salem in tomorrow's semifinals at 5 p.m. at Meridian High School.
#4 SNAKE RIVER 64, #5 Homedale 54
The Panthers move on to the semifinals for the second consecutive season, where they'll take on #1 Bonners Ferry at 7 p.m. at Meridian High School.
2A:
#2 BEAR LAKE 54, #7 WEST SIDE 41
The Bears defeated the Pirates for the fifth time this season in the lone all-East Idaho matchup from day one. Bear Lake will face #6 Kellogg in tomorrow's semifinals at 5 p.m. at Capital High School.
#4 St. Maries 44, #5 RIRIE 41
The Bulldogs path to a consolation championship begins tomorrow against Declo at 2 p.m. at Capital High School.
1A D1:
#2 GRACE 65, Victory Charter 50
Next up for the Grizzlies is a state semifinal matchup with #3 Lakeside at 5 p.m. at Vallivue High School.
1A D2:
#2 ROCKLAND 62, #7 Timberline 33
The reigning state champs advance to tomorrow's semifinals against Kendrick at 12 p.m. at Caldwell High School.
#4 WATERSPRINGS 48, #5 Council 42
In their first-ever state tournament appearance, the Warriors advance to the semifinals, where they'll face off with #1 Richfield for a spot in the championship game.
