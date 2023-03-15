After a trying season last spring, the Century baseball team is playing with something to prove this year.
The Diamondbacks finished 0-21 last season. Their season is set to begin at the Bucks Bags Tournament at Timberline High School on March 23 against Mountain Home. Their home opener is scheduled for March 31 against Kimberly at Halliwell Park.
