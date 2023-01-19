The Century girls basketball team rolled to victory on Senior Night on Wednesday, defeating conference rivals Preston 53-27.
The win moves the Diamondbacks record to 9-8 this season. Their next game is a crucial conference contest at Pocatello on Jan. 26.
Meanwhile, Preston falls to 1-14 on the season. Their next game is also at Pocatello on Friday.
