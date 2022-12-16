Century softball star Elin Williams made her next move official on Thursday, signing her National Letter of Intent to attend Bismarck State College.
Williams stars as both a hitter and pitcher for Century and says she hopes to do the same at the next level.
You can catch Williams on the diamond for one more season with the Diamondbacks when spring rolls around.
