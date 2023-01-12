Century star athletes Ansley Kerley and Avery Lovett signed their National Letters of Intent to compete collegiately in a ceremony on Wednesday.
Kerley signed to North Idaho College to continue her soccer career. According to MaxPreps, Kerley scored seven goals this past season for the Diamondbacks.
"It was really great to see all of the support," Kerley said. "Every single one of them has helped me get here today, through little things like being my friend or supporting me, or coaching me, everything. It's great having that support and feeling that."
Lovett signed to the College of Idaho to play volleyball. Lovett and the Diamondbacks captured the third place trophy this past season in the 4A state volleyball tournament.
"Especially my senior year our crowds have been a bit bigger," Lovett said, speaking on the support she's received at Century. "Century is just so inclusive. I love how everyone's here to support everyone, no matter who you are."
