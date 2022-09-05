A year ago, Century football star Karson Lindsay was unsure of his football future. Now, he is just months away from competing in the prestigious Dream All-American Bowl in Los Angeles.
Lindsay, an offensive lineman for the Diamondbacks football team, played in only one game last season before doctors discovered a blood clot in his lung. With limited game tape, he worried it would be difficult to earn an opportunity at the next level.
"When I couldn't play, I just broke down in tears instantly," Lindsay said. "I didn't know if I was ever going to get to play again."
Over the summer, Lindsay traveled all around the country participating in numerous different camps. Now, he's suiting up alongside his teammates at Century, playing his first full season in some time.
He hopes playing in the Dream All-American Bowl at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, generates even more exposure to college coaches and helps him land a spot on a roster next year.
The Dream All-American Bowl is December 30.
Lindsay and the Diamondbacks are back in action Friday night against the Highland Rams at home. The Century vs. Highland matchup is an option for our Game of the Week. Vote here.
(0) comments
