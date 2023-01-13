Century football star Karson Lindsay won the Leadership Award at the Dream All-American Bowl, played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Lindsay was selected for the bowl prior to his senior season with the Diamondbacks.
"They said the coaches chose it throughout the whole camp," Lindsay said, regarding the honor. "I was really surprised that I got it because I thought there were a lot of dudes there that were better than me, but I guess I was one of the best that got it."
