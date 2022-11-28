Charlie Ragle is stepping down as head coach of the Idaho State football program after one year, the university said in a press release.
The Bengals went 1-10 in Ragle's lone season at the helm of the program following his hiring in December 2021. Ragle is in the final stages of negotiations for a coaching position at an FBS program.
“I certainly regret the timing of this move, however, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities sometimes come at inopportune moments. I am extremely appreciative of my time in Pocatello and at Idaho State, and I believe in the future of this program. I wish the City of Pocatello and Bengal Athletics great success, and I know this department is moving in a great direction.” Ragle said.
The university will immediately begin searching for a new head coach. In the meantime, assistant head coach Edgar Weiser will "will serve as the football liaison and maintain recruiting and player contact, and support the director of athletics with the program transition", according to the release.
“While we are disappointed to lose Coach after only one year, our vision for the future remains steadfast,” said Athletic Director Pauline Thiros. “We will take this as an opportunity to find the right leader for ISU Football and continue to build and invest in the program in a significant way.”
“Pauline and I are firmly committed to excellence in our athletic programs,” said President Kevin Satterlee. “We will find the right coach to match this commitment.”
We will have continuing coverage on this story.
