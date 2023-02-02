Head Coach Cody Hawkins and Idaho State Football announced their 2023 signing class on Wednesday.
The class consists of 29 players. 15 players are transfers from either junior college or other Division 1 programs, and the other 14 are high school seniors.
Hawkins made recruiting The Gem State a point of emphasis, getting eight signees to stay in Idaho. Three of those recruits are from East Idaho, including Talin Togiai of Rigby, McKay Dougal of Thunder Ridge, and Mason Fullmer of Highland.
Idaho State University announced all 29 signees in the following statement:
Jordan Cooke - Diablo Valley CC
Cooke comes to the Bengals from Santa Rosa, California. The 6-5, 210lb quarterback played in 8 games of the 2022-23 year. Cooke threw for 1565 yds and averaged 195.6 yards per game. Ending the season off with 14 touchdowns.
Herman Smith III - Jackson State University
Smith comes to the Bengals as a transfer from Jackson State University where he played the previous two seasons. Smith is a 6-0, 190 lb safety who made seven tackles and two pass breakups with one kickoff return for 28 yards...recorded seven games with at least one tackle.
Adonijah Richards - Reedley CC
Richards, a Cincinnati, Ohio native comes to the Bengals from Reedley CC in California. Richards is a 5-10, 190LB corner.
Aaron Blancas - Fresno City CC
Blancas comes to the Bengals from Fresno City CC. The 5-11, 170-lb wide receiver caught 55 career passes for 794 yards. Blancas had 7 career touchdowns for Fresno City.
Damien Moun - Chabot CC
Originally from Oakland, Calif. Moun comes to ISU after playing at Chabot CC in Hayward, CA. Moun is a 5-11, 175-lb wide receiver who played in 10 games in the 2022-23 season. Moun caught 73 passes for 793 total yards. Averaging 79.3 yards per game he ended the season with 4 touchdowns.
Messiyah Moye - College of San Mateo
Another Oakland native, Moye is a 6-0 295 offensive lineman. Moye spent the last season at the College of San Mateo where he was unanimous 1st team all Bay 6 conference in the CCCAA. Moye helped his team to an undefeated season and CSM’s first-ever CCCAA football championship.
Aiden Abbey-Taylor - Modesto CC
Abbey-Taylor spent the last year at Modesto CC, the 5-11. 215lb running back who played in 11 games during the 2022-23 season. In those 11 games, Abbey-Taylor rushed for 838 yds on 186 carries for 10 touchdowns.
Alex Ramirez - Modesto CC
Another addition to the Bengals O-Line, Ramirez is 6-2, 315LB from Modesto, California. Ramirez was a leader for the Modesto pirates. Helping the team to a co-conference title and a trip to the CCCAA playoffs.
Vicente Huges - Diablo Valley CC
Coming in from Diablo Valley CC, Hughes, a 6-4, 305 LB offensive lineman played at DVC for 2 years.
Alfred Jordan Jr. - Riverside CC
Jordan is a 5-11, 175 LB receiver from St. Louis, MO. who has been playing at Riverside CC. Jordan played in 12 games and had 322 yards on the season with 2 touchdowns.
Adrian Rodriguez - Victor Valley CC
Rodriguez joins the Bengals from Victor Valley CC where the 6-1, 230LB Linebacker played in 9 games the past season. Rallied a total of 51 tackles and 2 interceptions on the season.
Mason Young - Saddleback CC
From Salt Lake City, Young spent the last year at Saddleback CC honing his skills. The 6-0, 195 LB safety rallied in 30 tackles in 9 games with 1 sack and interception.
Talin Togiai - Brigham Young University
The Rigby, ID native is returning to the Gem State. Togiai, a 6-6, 320LB Offensive Lineman who was initially recruited to play for the BYU Cougars coming out of Rigby High School in 2021, and since has transferred back home to Idaho to play for the Bengals.
Kymani Lautaimi - West HS
The first of four new Bengals out of West HS in Salt Lake City, Lautami adds a 6-2, 235LB frame to the Bengal's Defensive Line. In his senior season, Lautaimi tallied 57 tackles, 13 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 15 qb hurries. Earning 1st team All-Region DL.
Julius Tikoisuva - West HS
Tikoisuva joins the Bengals from West HS, the 5-11, 195 LB Safety had 43 tackles in the 2022-23 season with 4.5 sacks and 3 interceptions. On the opposite of the ball had 168 total rushing yards with 14 yards for 5 touchdowns.
Semisi Falatea - West HS
Another O-Lineman out of West HS, Falatea, a 6-0, 265 LB lineman.
Ian Duarte - Eagle HS
Staying in Idaho. Duarte is a 5-9, 165-lb receiver coming to the Bengals from Eagle HS in Boise, Idaho. Ian is one of the fastest players in the state who received offers from power 5 and mountain west programs and ended up settling in Pocatello due to the style of offense and ability to stay close to home.
Viliata Tuaone - West HS
The 4th new Bengal out of West HS, Tuaone, is a 5-11, 180LB corner whose length and physicality will make him an immediate asset on the defensive side of the ball.
Jorgen Miller - Mountain Crest HS
Adding to the O-Line, Miller, a 6-3, 260LB addition has experience with Coach Mark Weber, having played for him at Mountain Crest HS in Utah. Jorgen’s best traits are his athleticism and his aggressive style of play.
Sanborne Melson - Jefferson HS
Melson comes to the Bengals from Portland, Oregon. The 6-1, 180 LB corner adds length and depth to the cornerback position. An outstanding scholar-athlete had received PWOs from multiple pac12 schools and has a very high ceiling.
Mason Fullmer - Highland HS
Staying home in Pocatello. Fullmer was a 6-1, 210LB Linebacker and Running back at Highland. Fullmer was selected as the High Country conference player of the year and looks to bring a local flavor to the class.
Raiden Brown - Long Beach Poly HS
Brown comes to the Bengals from Long Beach Poly HS in Calif. The 5-11, 160-lb receiver played 5 games in the 2022-23 season. Racking in 25 catches for 328 yards for 3 total touchdowns.
Ryan Corder - Meridian HS
Another hard-hitting Gem State pickup, Corder joins the Bengal defense. The 6-3, 215LB linebacker comes to the Bengals from Meridian High School where Corder finished 1st Team All-State Defense in his senior campaign.
Mckay Dougal - Thunder Ridge HS
Staying in East Idaho, Dougal comes to the Bengals from Idaho Falls. The 6-4, 245LB defensive lineman carries the distinction of being the first Idaho State football recruit out of Thunder Ridge HS.
Nathan Reynolds - Meridian HS
An Idaho native out of Meridian High School in the Valley, the 6’4” 230LB LB is a two-time 1st Team All-State Defensive Player as well as the 2022 Idaho Defensive Player of the Year. Nathan chose the Bengals over several FBS programs including Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Devon Anderson - North Eugene HS
A multi-sport out of Eugene, OR Devon is a 6’1” 170LB QB/CB/P who put up over 2100 yards passing, over 1700 yards rushing, and accounting for 47 total touchdowns in 2 years at quarterback at North Eugene High School. Devon also had 66 total tackles, 4 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss in 2 years at cornerback, and punted a total of 14 times his senior season averaging 34.4 yards per punt.
Dekker Hagler - Middleton HS
An Idaho native and Bengal legacy out of Middleton High School in the Valley, the 6’0” 190LB OLB is the younger brother to former Bengal LB DJ Hagler.
