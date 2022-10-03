The Idaho State Bengals are 0-5, and head coach Charlie Ragle says they are what their record says they are.
The Bengals are coming off of an eight point loss to #2 Montana, the closest game the Grizzlies have played all season. But Ragle made it clear he does not see it as a moral victory.
"I had a guy once tell me, 'When you work for achieving a goal, when you get it, don't be surprised. Act like you expected to achieve it,'" Ragle said on Monday. "It's the only way you get things accomplished."
Ragle was noticeably emotional following Saturday's game, flanked by quarterback Sagan Gronauer and wide receiver Xavier Guillory. He says it wasn't because he was surprised by the result.
"I was probably moreso emotional because it did turn out the way I thought it would, and we weren't able to close it out," Ragle said.
The Bengals season continues on the road on Saturday against #5 Montana State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.