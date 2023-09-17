The Area Agency on Aging is holding the Dink and Rally Pickleball Tournament next weekend at the Mountain View Event Center.
The event will run September 22-23. It contains four categories: men's/women's doubles, men's/women's doubles 50+, mixed doubles, and mixed doubles 50+. The 50+ men's/women's doubles gets started on Friday at 6 p.m. The other three categories begin play the next day, with 50+ mixed doubles kicking it off at 9 a.m.
"(Pickleball) is a good way to be active, whether we're older adults or not," Area Agency on Aging director Mike Hirschi said. "I mean, we all are aging the minute we're born, so it's just a good way to bring forth that intergenerational activity that we might not always be thinking of."
"This was one event that I thought we could bring in some money for some local seniors and some needs that we have in that area," intern Danny Kell said, "but also just have some fun and play some pickleball."
For more information or to sign up, you can do so at pickleballbrackets.com.
