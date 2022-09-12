A brand new indoor golf simulator is operating in Pocatello.
Eagle Swing on Yellowstone Avenue is owned and operated by Chris Willie and opened up back in January.
The facility houses a TrackMan golf simulator, which can help serious golfers improve their game via their practice mode or course play. TrackMan also has game modes like bullseye and capture the flag to make it fun for casual golfers as well.
If you want to learn more about Eagle Swing, you can visit them online at eagleswingsgolf.com or in person at 441 Yellowstone.
