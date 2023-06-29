A long-awaited outdoor BMX track is now open in Pocatello thanks to East Idaho BMX.
President Derek Smith and vice president Ben Voyles met while working as truck drivers. Their shared passion for BMX was nearly never discovered.
"He didn't even know I rode bikes for almost two years because I just don't really talk about it," Voyles said. "It's just kind of a hobby for me. It's not like a brag or a boast. So eventually he kind of found out and his family got into it."
In such an active biking community, it may seem surprising that the new track is the first of its kind in the city.
"Pocatello is huge in the mountain biking and cycling in general, whether it be road biking or the hills and stuff like that," Voyles said. "What isn't surprising is, talk is cheap, right? Everyone says that a track could be cool, but no one wants to pick up a shovel, right? And so it's kind of like, who do you find that's going to be out here to build this kind of thing and run it?"
With years of experience between the pair, Smith and Voyles feel they're the right people for the job. After a ribbon cutting earlier this month, they're only getting started at the new facility.
"We want to eventually have a national possibly, a Gold Cup finals would be sweet," Smith said. "Really, I think the biggest goal is just to have a place for the community to have a release, for kids to have something that they can look forward to. They go through the struggle of learning and growing and getting stuck in a stage. So ultimately my goal is just to have a place for the community to come and have a release."
To learn more about East Idaho BMX, you can find them on Instagram or Facebook.
