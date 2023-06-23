Twenty players and two head coaches from the area were honored in this year's All-Idaho high school baseball teams.

The following players and coaches were named to the first team in their classifications:

Gunner Wilhelm, Highland

Brody Burch, Pocatello (4A Player of the Year)

Martin Serrano, Pocatello

Jayce Vaughan, Pocatello

Mack Evans, Pocatello

Vinnie Benavidez, Pocatello (4A Coach of the Year)

Dax Whitney, Blackfoot

Jacob Perez, Bonneville

Stanton Howell, Marsh Valley (3A Player of the Year)

Jason Jones, Marsh Valley

Alex Vaughan, Marsh Valley

Lucas Clark, Marsh Valley

Kent Howell, Marsh Valley (3A Coach of the Year)

Tommy Woodcock, Sugar-Salem

Jackson Gardner, Sugar-Salem

Will Chappell, Sugar-Salem

Alex Vasquez, Firth (2A Player of the Year)

Burton Park, Firth

Stetson Higley, Malad

Dax Maroney, Malad

Jaden Ward, Malad

Ruger Nicholls, Challis-Mackay

