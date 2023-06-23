Twenty players and two head coaches from the area were honored in this year's All-Idaho high school baseball teams.
The following players and coaches were named to the first team in their classifications:
Gunner Wilhelm, Highland
Brody Burch, Pocatello (4A Player of the Year)
Martin Serrano, Pocatello
Jayce Vaughan, Pocatello
Mack Evans, Pocatello
Vinnie Benavidez, Pocatello (4A Coach of the Year)
Dax Whitney, Blackfoot
Jacob Perez, Bonneville
Stanton Howell, Marsh Valley (3A Player of the Year)
Jason Jones, Marsh Valley
Alex Vaughan, Marsh Valley
Lucas Clark, Marsh Valley
Kent Howell, Marsh Valley (3A Coach of the Year)
Tommy Woodcock, Sugar-Salem
Jackson Gardner, Sugar-Salem
Will Chappell, Sugar-Salem
Alex Vasquez, Firth (2A Player of the Year)
Burton Park, Firth
Stetson Higley, Malad
Dax Maroney, Malad
Jaden Ward, Malad
Ruger Nicholls, Challis-Mackay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.