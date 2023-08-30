Amani Morel earned himself the first East Idaho GMC Athlete of the Week after rushing for over 200 yards and 2 touchdowns in last week's Rocky Mountain Rumble.
The sophomore played sparingly with the varsity squad last fall, but his coaches and teammates expected big things from him this time around.
"We knew he could be a good football player going into this year, and I've been telling a lot of people," Skyline head coach Scott Berger said. "Last week, he went out and he showed it."
Morel could not have done it without his teammates, thanking, "my o-line and then my wide receivers for being able to block and make all those wide open holes for me and to block for me and make me run as much as I did."
Morel's performance helped the Grizzlies start off their season with a 27-20 victory over Layton (UT). Next up, they take on the 1-0 Highland Rams.
"They're a good team and we're a good team on both sides of the ball," Morel said. "I think it's going to be very competitive game, but I think we can do it."
