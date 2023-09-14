Hillcrest's Peyton King is our latest Athlete of the Week after throwing for 313 yards and 4 TDs in the Knights latest win over Blackfoot, moving them to 3-0 for the first time since 2017.
For the season thus far, King has thrown for 575 yards and 8 TDs, leading the offense to over 40 points in each of their three contests. King has started under center for the Knights since his sophomore year.
"Coming from starting sophomore year, going 0-9, just coming out strong this year, we want to make a statement," King said. "For all the seniors because most of us started sophomore year. So it's really good experience right now."
"Being a third year starter, third year in the system with me, I think he feels really comfortable with where he's at," Hillcrest head coach Brennon Mossholder said. "He's completing it like a 75% percentage right now, using his legs effectively. So, so far he's been the real deal."
The Knights face a serious test on Friday night, taking on the 3-time reigning 4A state champion Skyline Grizzlies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.