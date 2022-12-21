The Firth Cougars boys basketball team pulled out a close 43-41 victory over West Side on Tuesday night.
The victory improves Firth's record to 6-2 on the year. They will hit the court Wednesday night at Malad in search of their fourth consecutive win.
Meanwhile, West Side falls to 3-4. The Pirates travel to Ririe for their next game on Thursday night.
