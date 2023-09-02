Pocatello Thunder head football coach Dave Spillett says Ridgevue refused to play Friday night after arriving hours late at Lookout Field.
The Ridgevue bus was stuck in traffic eastbound along I-84 on the way from Nampa, as the road was closed from milepost 165 to 194 for approximately four hours due to a fatality crash, according to Idaho State Police. They arrived at the field in Pocatello at approximately 8:45, and decided they would not play the game around 9:30.
Coach Spillett says he offered to provide food, a new bus and bus driver, and other accommodations in order to play the game, but Ridgevue head coach Sean Impomemi refused. Coach Impomemi decided the team had to get back on the bus and return home since their bus driver had already worked the maximum amount of hours.
The Thunder went as far as offering to travel to play the game on Saturday, wondering if they could meet somewhere in the middle around Twin Falls or even all the way at Ridgevue's field. But Ridgevue refused all proposals.
For now, the game has been ruled a no-contest, meaning it does not affect either team's record. It remains to be seen whether that will be changed to a Ridgevue forfeit, awarding Pocatello a win.
