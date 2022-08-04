The Gate City Grays are ready to bring a championship back to Halliwell Park.
After finishing the regular season with a 19-5 record, the baseball team finished second in the standings, earning a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Their run begins on Monday, August 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Halliwell Park. The opponent is TBA as the first round of the playoffs is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.