The Gate City Grays are ready for their home opener on Saturday night.
They're coming off of a playoff appearance and a 19-6 record last year. Manager Rhys Pope says they return plenty of talent from last year, particularly when it comes to pitchers. As far as hitting, he hopes to see improvements from the past couple of seasons.
"I think this year we're we're going to kind of fix that and be able to score some more runs when it counts," Pope said.
The Grays are 0-1 following a walk-off loss at Hyrum on Thursday. They will seek their first win of the season on Saturday at 6 and 8 p.m. at Halliwell Park against the Smithfield Blue Sox.
