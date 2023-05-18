The Gate City Grays are hosting tryouts on Sunday at 12 p.m. at Halliwell Park.
This season marks the 10th anniversary of the Grays first season, and owner Terry Fredrickson can't wait to welcome back fans of the team.
"It's going to be ten year celebrations all year," Fredrickson said. "It's going to be exciting to see some of those fans that were here on game one the first year be here on the 10th year for the first game of ten years."
The Grays appreciate the tremendous support they receive year in and year out from the Pocatello community.
"Played college baseball, all of that stuff, and I've never played in front of a crowd like this," Grays manager Rhys Pope said. "Never. You guys make us feel like a major league baseball team and we love it."
"It feels like a family reunion for me to be able to come out the 1st of June and see everybody that I've missed all winter," Fredrickson said. "And after this winter, I cannot wait to see these folks and to be able to reunite under some sunshine, have some glorious weather to enjoy some baseball."
The Grays home opener is June 3 at 6 p.m. against the Smithfield Blue Sox.
