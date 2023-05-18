Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Topaz affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Topaz. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible from Pebble Creek to Inkom. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM MDT Thursday was 4.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 4.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise to 4.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will fall to 4.2 feet early Saturday morning. It will then rise to 4.3 feet Saturday morning. It will fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 4.5 feet on 02/22/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Portneuf River Topaz 4.0 4.3 Thu 9 am MDT 4.2 4.2 4.2 &&