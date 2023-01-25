The Grace Lutheran Royals boys and girls basketball teams took down Sho-Ban on Senior Night.
The girls won the first game of the evening, 34-31. The win was sealed with a dramatic block from senior Jordan Gustavson in the final moments.
The win improved the Royals record to 7-8 this season. Meanwhile, Sho-Ban falls to 10-7 following the defeat.
The Royals boys team went on to defeat the Chiefs as well by a score of 42-39. Senior Ben Hess led the Royals with 21 points, and senior Matt Moretti contributed 13 points.
Grace Lutheran improves to 12-5 this season, placing them in 3rd place in the 1A D2 Rocky Mountain Conference. Sho-Ban is 6-9, sitting at 7th place in the conference standings.
