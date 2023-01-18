The Grace Lutheran boys basketball team put together a dominant performance Tuesday, taking down Taylor's Crossing, 49-28.
The win improves the Royals record to 10-4 this season. Their 5-1 conference record has them in 3rd place in the 1A D2 Rocky Mountain Conference. They're back in action on Wednesday on the road at conference-leading Rockland.
Meanwhile, Taylor's Crossing falls to 2-9 after the loss. Their next game is Friday at North Gem.
