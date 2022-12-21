The Grace Lutheran Royals boys basketball team won their sixth game in a row Thursday, defeating Leadore 50-16.
The winning streak makes the Royals 6-2 on the season. They will have some time off before their next game at home against Malad on January 4.
Meanwhile, the loss moves Leadore to 4-4. The Mustangs are back in action at Sho-Ban on January 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.