The Gate City Grays rattled off their fourth consecutive victory, defeating the Brigham City Peaches 14-4 on Thursday.
The Grays fell behind 3-0 in the 1st inning, but immediately responded with 4 runs in the bottom of the frame. They followed that up with 3 more in the 2nd, before scoring twice in the 5th, then five times in the bottom of the 6th to end the game early.
Tyler Vance led the way at the plate for the Grays, going 3-3 with 4 RBI and scoring 3 runs. Bennett King pitched 5 innings for the Grays, allowing just 2 earned runs to earn the victory.
The Grays improve to 6-5 following the win. They'll be back at Halliwell Park on Saturday for a doubleheader against the Providence Wolverines at 6 and 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.