The second annual Gate City Grays charity game was a massive success Friday night, welcoming in local celebrities in an instrasquad scrimmage.
The game raised money for local nonprofits New Day Products and Aid For Friends, which strive to make the Pocatello community a better place. New Day Products helps provide resources and jobs to disabled persons across the region. Aid For Friends assists locals with finding immediate shelter and services.
"The services they provide, being able to help people, it's huge," Grays co-owner Terry Fredrickson said. "You can hear the cheers and background people in a lot of this. It's just a blast."
Now in their tenth season, helping the community has always been a key mission of the Grays organization. Events like Friday's game only reinforce their core values.
"We are the community, the community is us," Fredrickson said. "One of the things when Erica and I did this, we noticed that these are hometown heroes. These guys will leave an imprint in this community for years."
The Grays roster was split into two for the game, becoming the Grays and the Cardinals, interspersed with celebrity contributors on each team. KPVI's Misty Inglet and Joey DuBois played for the Cardinals, who won the game in an extra-innings 4x90 relay race.
The Grays regular season continues on next week. They'll be back at Halliwell Park on Tuesday taking on the Idaho Cutthroats at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.