The Gate City Grays improved to 2-2 with a thrilling 12-11 win over the Brigham City Peaches on Tuesday.
The Grays fell behind 4-0 in the top of the first, but responding right away with 5 runs in the bottom of the frame. After falling behind again, a three run fourth inning gave the home team an 8-7 lead. The Peaches responded with three runs in the top of the sixth, which the Grays proceeded to match their next time at the plate. Brigham City managed to score once more in the top of the seventh, but James Garcia limited the damage, allowing the Grays to hold on for the victory.
The Grays were led at the plate by Brayden Pieper, who paced the lineup with 2 hits and 3 RBI. Easton Watterson, Tyler Vance, and Thomas Anderson each also recorded multiple hits.
The Grays are back in action Wednesday night on the road against the Smithfield Blue Sox. Their next home game at Halliwell Park is set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m. against the Hyrum Hornets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.