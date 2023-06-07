Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and will continue for the next several days. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portneuf Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel beginning at Sacajawea Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM MDT Wednesday was 10.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain nearly steady for the next several days. - Minor Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.0 feet on 05/27/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 9.9 Wed 9 am MDT 9.9 9.9 9.9 &&