H&R Inline Hockey on Pole Line Road in Pocatello is closing after ownership of the building changed hands.
Co-owner Marty Rosa says she was given 40 days notice. The organization began hosting inline hockey events at other venues around the area before moving to their current facility 19 years ago. Along with inline hockey, it has also hosted soccer, roller skating, and even combat sports.
"My husband and I have been doing this for a good 30 years or more, and we've seen these guys grow up and have kids of their own," Rosa said. "It is hard to let it go. We've had families here for three generations that have been playing with us."
Thankfully, H&R is hoping to reopen at a new facility in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area some time soon. They are planning on storing all of the equipment from their current facility so they do not have to start fresh. Until then, they plan on holding outdoor events around the area.
Two of those offering a helping hand breaking down the equipment, Spencer Schieman and Ryan Bennet, were two of the first players in program history. They have stuck with H&R ever since.
"It's a little surreal," Schieman said. "We've been doing this for a long time. I was actually part of the very first league back at Deleta, 25 plus years ago, whenever it was that I started at ten years old."
"Pulling on the heartstrings a little bit today, tearing down everything, tearing down the boards and the floor and things," Bennet said. "We're hopeful and have a positive attitude towards trying to get something new going and continuing this, basically."
