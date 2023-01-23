Idaho State Football Head Coach Cody Hawkins is prepared for any and all challenges headed his way as he approaches year one at the helm of the program.
Hawkins, hired on Dec. 9, most recently served as the offensive coordinator at UC Davis. Idaho State University introduced him as their new head coach on Dec. 11.
The Bengals are coming off of a 1-10 season under former coach Charlie Ragle, who left the program at the end of the season for an assistant coaching position at Arizona State University.
