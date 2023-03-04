Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, lowest across the Raft River region east to Pocatello, with locally higher amounts over 6 inches at and above pass level. Winds gusting 35 to 45 MPH with locally higher gusts possible, especially along Interstate 84 near Idahome. * WHERE...The southern highlands, Raft River region, northern Cache Valley, Bear Lake, Albion Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, Snake Plain, and Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, including but not limited to Albion, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Dubois, and Monida Pass. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be hazardous with slick roads, low visibility, and blowing and drifting snow across highways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you will be traveling across the advisory area, slow down, use extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The latest highway conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511. &&