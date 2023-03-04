The high school boys basketball state finals are underway! Catch up on yesterday's action with highlights from the semifinals matchups, including an instant classic between Pocatello and Blackfoot.
High School Boys Basketball State Semifinals
Joey Dubois
Followed notifications
Joey Dubois
Followed notifications
An annual event is gearing up to raise money for cancer research. Read moreRide on Dad's Ski & Scavenger Hunt
Deanne Coffin
A presidential primary bill has passed the house and is headed to the senate committee. Read morePresidential Primary Bill
Deanne Coffin
The Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls has announced that Foreigner, The Greatest Hits Tour will be at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Tuesday, September 26th at 7:30 p.m. Read moreMountain America Center Announces Another Concert
Deanne Coffin
Joey Dubois
Another winter storm just in time for the weekend...
The judge in the case of Chad Dayball and Lori Vallow Daybell has order the two defendants to be tried separately. Read moreJudge Severs the Cases of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell
Matt Davenport
Pocatello and Highland's boys basketball teams are ready to do whatever it takes to win a state championship. Read morePocatello and Highland Ready to Compete for Boys Basketball State Championships
Joey Dubois
A man walking across the country has made his way through southeastern Idaho this week. Read moreA Walking Testimony
Deanne Coffin
UPDATE 3/1/23 9:04 p.m.: The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said no further injuries have been reported. Read moreUPDATE: Two People Rescued from Collapsed Building in Lava Hot Springs
Matt Davenport
Joey Dubois
Deanne Coffin
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, lowest across the Raft River region east to Pocatello, with locally higher amounts over 6 inches at and above pass level. Winds gusting 35 to 45 MPH with locally higher gusts possible, especially along Interstate 84 near Idahome. * WHERE...The southern highlands, Raft River region, northern Cache Valley, Bear Lake, Albion Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, Snake Plain, and Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, including but not limited to Albion, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Dubois, and Monida Pass. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be hazardous with slick roads, low visibility, and blowing and drifting snow across highways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you will be traveling across the advisory area, slow down, use extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The latest highway conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511. &&
