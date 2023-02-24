In part two of a series on the rise of girls high school wrestling, local wrestlers say are grateful to see the sport is growing and proud to be a part of it.
"When I first started wrestling it was a guys sport, and I was just there and winging it and going with it," Century wrestler Kyler Scott said. "But now that we have a girls team and we get to go to all these tournaments, it's definitely a girls sport. It's just like girls basketball versus boys basketball. It's girls wrestling now."
Last year was the first time the IDHSAA sanctioned a girls wrestling state tournament. Local girls wrestlers say they realize they're on the cutting edge of the sport and hope participation continues to grow.
"It's definitely something very special, something I will not forget," Century wrestler Samantha Azcaray said. "It's been really cool meeting many of the girls I've wrestled and other girls in general and seeing they're all so dedicated and so willing to put so much work into wrestling and get better at it. "
