All three public high schools in Pocatello field a girls wrestling team, with multiple local participants competing in this week's state tournament.
Pocatello Thunder head coach JB Plato says the number of high school girls wrestlers in Idaho increased from 300 last season to 600 this season. The Century Diamondbacks, coached by Mark Mansfield, won the first-ever academic state championship for girls wrestling while increasing their members from 1 last season to 5 this season.
"Everything about wrestling from dedication, motivation," Century wrestler Ella Whitworth said. "Wrestling has taught me that if you want to be good at something, you need to put in the effort."
Part two of this story will air tonight, February 23, on KPVI News at 10.
