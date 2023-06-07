Former Highland and Idaho State kicker and punter Ian Hershey announced his plans to transfer to Arizona State earlier this week.
The move reunites Hershey with former Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle, who left the Bengals after one season to accept a position as the Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator at Arizona State.
Hershey went 7/11 on field goals in his one season with the Bengals and averaged nearly 40 yards per punt. In high school with the Highland Rams, he set an Idaho high school record with a 58 yard field goal, and also knocked down a 42-yarder to defeat Eagle in the state playoffs.
