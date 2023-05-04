The Highland Rams baseball team rallied from a 4-1 deficit to take down Madison in round one of the playoffs.
Tanner Kitchin and Colton Durham led the Rams with 2 RBI apiece, as a four-run fifth inning flipped the game in Highland's favor. Drew Hymas struck out five batters over 5 innings as the starter, while Durham pitched two shutout innings to seal the victory.
Madison built the early lead thanks to a 2-run HR from Tanner Johnson in the second inning. Following the loss, they will play Rigby in round two of the playoffs.
Highland advances to take on Thunder Ridge in the second round on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Halliwell Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.