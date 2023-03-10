Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph possible through early evening then diminishing at 9 PM MDT. * WHERE...Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high winds subside. &&