The Highland Rams baseball team is looking to make it back to the 5A state tournament after going 19-12 last season.
The Rams return four starters from last year's team. As they wait for local fields to become playable for games to begin, the Rams are excited to be together as a team once again.
"It's super sick," infielder Gunner Wilhelm said. "Can't get better than that. I think we're gonna do pretty good. Everyone wants to play. Everybody wants to get it done."
"I've just learned how good we can be together," outfielder Drew Hymas said, reflecting on last season. "We started off slow at the beginning of the season. I feel like we just got better and better as the year went on."
"Our guys have been putting in a lot of work this offseason and hopefully we can reap the benefits of that," shortstop Alex Romriell said.
"It's a good group of guys," head coach Christian Colonel said. "They love each other. I love them. I'm excited for the season just to spend time with the boys. It's a great group of kids, one through 15, 16 kids, and they just love being around each other. It makes my job a lot of fun."
