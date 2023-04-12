The Highland baseball team held off a late Madison comeback to capture a win in Tuesday's home opener.
The Rams won it 8-6, but they led by as much as 8-2 in the fifth inning. A four run frame cut into the lead, but a scoreless final 2.2 innings on the mound from Ryan Foltz sealed the victory.
Highland was led at the plate by Hudson John and Drew Hymas, who each recorded two RBI on the day. Tegan Mortenson and Trevin Lords each had two hits for Madison.
The Rams next game is another conference matchup at Halliwell Park, taking on Rigby on Saturday at 11 a.m. Up next for Madison is a doubleheader against Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.