Highland boys basketball won their second consecutive game Wednesday, taking down Bonneville 70-58.
Garrett Campbell led the way with 23 points for the Rams, who improve to 10-6 this season. Their record in the 5A District 5-6 Conference sits at 1-1, with four consecutive conference matchups lined up to conclude the regular season following a road matchup at Preston on Friday.
Meanwhile, Bonneville falls to 3-13 this season. They are 0-5 in the 4A High Country Conference.
