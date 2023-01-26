Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected, moderate at times. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches through Saturday. Highest amounts on the benches east of Interstate 15. Winds gusting 35 to 40 mph with areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&