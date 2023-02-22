The Highland Rams cheerleading team won their 14th 5A state title in the past 15 seasons last week at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The Rams are also the 5A academic state champions this year, accumulating a 3.891 team GPA.
"They're such hard workers and they're such driven girls," head coach Jessica Gallup said. "It paid off for them."
"There was a lot of challenges that each individual girl had to push through to make it on top," senior Addisen Campbell said. "Everyone did. Everyone played a part and tried their hardest, and we knew we did the best we could."
"It's definitely something that I'm going to remember my whole life and carry these memories with me and that sense of pride being a Highland Ram and being on that state-champion winning cheer team," senior Olivia Burnside said.
