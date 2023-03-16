The Highland Rams cheer team followed up a state title by winning the national championship last month in Anaheim.
The Rams, under the leadership of head coach Jessica Gallup, have won the 5A state championship 14 of the last 15 seasons, but this was the first time they headed to nationals. Gallup says while the team might have been overwhelmed at first, they overcame all adversity to come home victorious.
"It is honestly surreal," Gallup said. "When they announced us, I have never felt so much excitement in all my twenty six years of coaching. It's definitely the highlight of my entire coaching career ... They had never really heard of Idaho. So they were pretty shocked about it. But they now know who Pocatello, Idaho is."
