The Highland Rams boys basketball team swept the season series against Century on Friday, winning round two 55-45 on their home court.
The win is Highland's fourth in their last five games, improving their record to 8-5 in their first season with new head coach Matt Stucki at the helm of the program. Next up is a home rematch against Pocatello on Tuesday, who defeated the Rams 50-44 in The Pit on Dec. 8.
Meanwhile, the loss moves Century's record to 6-9 this season. Their next game is a crucial conference matchup at Preston on Thursday.
The Rams and Diamondbacks first squared off on Dec. 16 in The Snake Pit, where Highland won 54-51 in overtime.
