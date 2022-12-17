The Highland Rams boys basketball team won a thriller on Friday night against Century, taking down the Diamondbacks 54-51 in overtime.
The Rams fired off to a hot start on both ends of the floor, leading 20-11 at halftime. But the Diamondbacks came out of the break with a vengeance, taking a 32-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Rams regrouped to force overtime, and held on in the extra frame to pull out the victory.
Highland improves to 4-3 on the season. Meanwhile, Century falls to 2-6. Both teams have some time off before returning to action in the East Idaho Shootout beginning December 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.