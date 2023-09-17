Highland's Kaylen Hay made her next move official on Friday, signing to play volleyball at Carroll College.
Hay stars as an outside hitter for the Rams, who are off to a red-hot 6-2 start to their season.
"It's amazing, honestly, it's just a huge bit of relief," Hay said. "I just get to go on and play another four years of my favorite sport. You know you have people that want to be your supporters, but having (Highland AD Travis Bell) set this up especially, it was just amazing to be able to see all these people just wanting to come out and support me for the thing I love."
The Rams are back in action on Wednesday night at Highland against Madison.
