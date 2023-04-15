Idaho State softball commit Jenna Kearns led the Highland Rams to a 13-7 victory over Rigby on Friday with two home runs in the first two innings.
Marissa Mauger made strong contributions as well, pitching a complete game and providing 3 RBI in the lineup. Carlise Walker and Madison Kendall recorded 2 RBI apiece.
Rigby took game two of the doubleheader, 7-5.
The Rams move to 5-3 on the season. Their next game is Tuesday at Thunder Ridge.
Rigby is now 9-4 this year. Next up for the Trojans is a road matchup against Madison on Tuesday.
