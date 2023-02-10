Highland football star Mason Fullmer made his next move official Thursday, signing to play for Cody Hawkins at Idaho State.
Fullmer starred for the district champion Rams on the gridiron, helping lead them to a 6-4 record last fall. He starred on both sides of the ball, tallying 88 tackles as a linebacker while racking up 407 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns out of the offensive backfield.
"It's definitely a dream of mine that I've had for a long time," Fullmer said. "Being out there and having people that I've known forever being out there and supporting me, it'll be fun."
