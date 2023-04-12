Highland soccer stars Evee Stoddard and Emma Crystal will continue their soccer careers together at Peninsula College.
"It's just always been the dream since we were little to play college soccer," Stoddard said. "To be able to sign and together it's more fun. It just means we kind of made it to our goal, our dream."
"That's the next thing we do," Crystal said. "After high school, we play college soccer. So to finally make it official and know that we did it, and together too, is always fun."
