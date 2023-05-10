In round one of the 4A district softball tournament, the Pocatello Thunder remained undefeated, advancing to the championship game.
The Century Diamondbacks kicked off the action with a walk-off 3-2 victory over Preston, with Libby Evans scoring the winning run on an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
With the win, the Diamondbacks advanced to take on Pocatello in game two of the doubleheader, where the Thunder took care of business, winning 10-0. Miah Lusk pitched a complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts.
The tournament continues Thursday afternoon, with a rematch between Century and Preston. The winner of that game will take on Pocatello for the championship and a spot at the 4A state tournament.
(0) comments
