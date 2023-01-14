The Hillcrest Knights improved to 12-0 on Friday, coming back from a 7 point halftime deficit to defeat Blackfoot, 71-66.
The undefeated Knights will look to keep their perfect season alive at home against Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Blackfoot falls to 5-5 with the loss. The Broncos have shown the ability to compete with the class of the area with this narrow defeat, coupled with a victory over Preston and similar close losses to Pocatello and Rigby. Their next game is at Bonneville on Tuesday.
