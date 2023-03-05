The Hillcrest Knights boys basketball team captured their second straight 4A state championship on Saturday, defeating Pocatello 62-58 in the Ford Idaho Center.
Isaac Davis led the Knights with 22 points and 8 rebounds. They trailed for the majority of the first three quarters before outscoring the Thunder 19-11 in the fourth quarter. Kobe Kesler (15), Talan Taylor (11), and Ike Sutton (10) also scored in double figures for Hillcrest.
Julian Bowie led the Thunder with 39 points on 13/26 shooting from the field and 4/9 from 3-point range. Pocatello finishes their season with a 25-3 record.
